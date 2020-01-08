York Senior Center
• Wednesday, Jan. 8: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, winter mix vegetables, peaches, dinner rolls
• Thursday, Jan. 9: Chicken noodle soup with salad bar
• Friday, Jan. 10: Barbecued pork rib sandwich, onions, potato salad, California vegetables, mixed fruit
• Monday, Jan. 13: Breaded chicken sandwich, sweet potato fries, carrots, pears
• Tuesday, Jan. 14: Potluck
• Wednesday, Jan. 15: Swiss steak, baked potatoes, green beans, apple pie, dinner roll
• Thursday, Jan. 16; No menu provided
• Friday, Jan. 17: Ham and hashbrown casserole, mixed vegetables, fruit cup, biscuits
• Tuesday, Jan. 21: Nachos with salad bar
• Wednesday, Jan. 22: Barbecued meatballs, potato casserole, sugar snap pea medley, tropical fruit, birthday cake, multi-grain bread
• Coffee, milk and water are served with all meals. Reservations must be called in the day before, by 2 p.m., by calling Aging Services at 362-7626. If someone needs to cancel a meal reservation, they are asked to do so no later than 8 a.m., the day of the meal. No reservations are needed for salad bar days.
York Meals on Wheels
• Wednesday, Jan. 8: Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, peas and carrots, bread, oranges
• Thursday, Jan. 9: Lasagna, garlic bread, green beans, kiwi
• Friday, Jan. 10: Cheesy tater tots, mixed vegetables, rolls, fruit cocktail
• Monday, Jan. 13: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, rolls, mandarin oranges
• Tuesday, Jan. 14: Chicken enchiladas, fiesta corn, Spanish potatoes, pears
• Wednesday, Jan. 15: Roasted chicken, creamed spinach, lemon pepper pasta, fresh fruit, bread
• Thursday, Jan. 16: Fried catfish, red beans and rice, Cajun vegetables, rolls, bananas
• Friday, Jan. 17: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, bread, peaches
• Monday, Jan. 20: Fried chicken, baked beans, corn, rolls, fresh fruit
• Tuesday, Jan. 21: Poppy seed chicken, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, bread, kiwi
• Wednesday, Jan. 22: Baked tilapia, roasted potatoes, Normandy vegetables, rolls, fruit cocktail
York Leisure Home
• Wednesday, Jan. 8: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, winter mix vegetables, peaches, dinner rolls
• Friday, Jan. 10: Barbecued pork rib sandwich, onions, potato salad, California vegetables, mixed fruit
• Monday, Jan. 13: Breaded chicken sandwich, sweet potato fries, carrots, pears
• Wednesday, Jan. 15: Swiss steak, baked potatoes, green beans, apple pie, dinner roll
• Friday, Jan. 17: Ham and hashbrown casserole, mixed vegetables, fruit cup, biscuits
• Monday, Jan. 20: No menu provided
• Wednesday, Jan. 22: Barbecued meatballs, potato casserole, sugar snap pea medley, tropical fruit, birthday cake, multi-grain bread
• Friday, Jan. 24: Hot dog on a bun, potato circles, sauerkraut, apricots
• Monday, Jan. 27: Ham and cheese quiche, hashbrowns, country vegetables, grapes, wheat bread
• Wednesday, Jan. 29: Smothered chicken breast, parsley potatoes, California vegetables, pineapple, dinner roll
• Friday, Jan. 31: Tater tot casserole, peas and carrots, peach cobbler, oranges, multi-grain bread
• All meals served with coffee, milk and water
McCool Junction Senior Meals
• Wednesday, Jan. 8: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, winter mix vegetables, peaches, dinner rolls
• Friday, Jan. 10: Barbecued pork rib sandwich, onions, potato salad, California vegetables, mixed fruit
• Monday, Jan. 13: Breaded chicken sandwich, sweet potato fries, carrots, pears
• Wednesday, Jan. 15: Swiss steak, baked potatoes, green beans, apple pie, dinner roll
• Friday, Jan. 17: Ham and hashbrown casserole, mixed vegetables, fruit cup, biscuits
• Monday, Jan. 20: No menu provided
• Wednesday, Jan. 22: Barbecued meatballs, potato casserole, sugar snap pea medley, tropical fruit, birthday cake, multi-grain bread
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.