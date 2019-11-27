York Senior Center
•Wednesday, Nov. 27: Ham, au gratin potatoes, mixed vegetables, tropical fruit, cornbread
•Thursday, Nov. 28: Aging services closed for Thanksgiving
•Friday, Nov. 29: Aging services closed
•Monday, Dec. 2: Polish dog on a bun, potato wedges, sauerkraut, grapes
• Tuesday, Dec. 3: Wisconsin cheese soup with salad bar
•Wednesday, Dec. 4: Swiss steak, cheesy potatoes, green beans, blushing pears, dinner rolls
•Thursday, Dec. 5: Hamburger vegetable soup with salad bar
•Friday, Dec. 6: Fish and cheese sandwich, coleslaw, peas, strawberries and bananas
• Coffee, milk and water are served with all meals. Reservations must be called in the day before, by 2 p.m., by calling Aging Services at 362-7626. If someone needs to cancel a meal reservation, they are asked to do so no later than 8 a.m., the day of the meal. No reservations are needed for salad bar days.
York Meals on Wheels
•Wednesday, Nov. 27: Glazed ham, cornbread stuffing, creamed corn, rolls, fresh fruit
•Thursday, Nov. 28: No meals, Thanksgiving
York Leisure Home
•Wednesday, Nov. 27: Ham, au gratin potatoes, mixed vegetables, tropical fruit, cornbread
• Friday, Nov. 29: Aging services closed
• Monday, Dec. 2: Polish dog on a bun, potato wedges, sauerkraut, grapes
•Wednesday, Dec. 4: Swiss steak, cheesy potatoes, green beans, blushing pears, dinner rolls
•Friday, Dec. 6: Fish and cheese sandwich, coleslaw, peas, strawberries and bananas
•All meals served with coffee, milk and water
McCool Junction Senior Meals
•Wednesday, Nov. 27: Ham, au gratin potatoes, mixed vegetables, tropical fruit, cornbread
•Friday, Nov. 29: Aging services closed
•Monday, Dec. 2: Polish dog on a bun, potato wedges, sauerkraut, grapes
•Wednesday, Dec. 4: Swiss steak, cheesy potatoes, green beans, blushing pears, dinner rolls
•Friday, Dec. 6: Fish and cheese sandwich, coleslaw, peas, strawberries and bananas
•All meals served with coffee, milk and water
Fairmont Senior Center
•Wednesday, Nov. 27: Turkey breast
Geneva Senior center
•Wednesday, Nov. 27: Brunch at 10:30 a.m., biscuits and gravy, eggs, sausage links, fruit
•Thursday, Nov. 28: Closed
•Friday, Nov. 29: Closed
• Milk is served at each meal. Salad bar is served on Wednesdays
Utica Senior Center
•Wednesday, Nov. 27: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potatoes, dinner rolls, ice cream, cookies
• Friday, Nov. 29: Pizza, lettuce salad with dressing, strawberries
