York Senior Center
• Wednesday, Feb. 26: Lemon pepper chicken breast, parsley potatoes, country vegetables, apricots, dinner rolls
• Thursday, Feb. 27: Broccoli cheese soup with salad bar
• Friday, Feb. 28: Tuna and noodle casserole with peas, green beans, applesauce, wheat bread
• Monday, March 2: Pizzaburger, potato wedges, pea salad, mandarin oranges
• Tuesday, March 3: Wisconsin cheese soup and salad bar
• Wednesday, March 4: Ham, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, pineapple, cornbread
• Thursday, March 5: Potato soup with salad bar
• Friday, March 6: Creamed chicken over brown rice, broccoli, pears, biscuits
• Coffee, milk and water are served with all meals. Reservations must be called in the day before, by 2 p.m., by calling Aging Services at 362-7626. If someone needs to cancel a meal reservation, they are asked to do so no later than 8 a.m., the day of the meal. No reservations are needed for salad bar days.
York Meals on Wheels
• Wednesday, Feb. 26: Meatloaf, buttered potatoes, carrots, rolls, mandarin oranges
• Thursday, Feb. 27: Italian grilled chicken, cauliflower and broccoli, wild rice, bread, peaches
• Friday, Feb. 28: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, pears
York Leisure Home
• Wednesday, Feb. 26: Lemon pepper chicken breast, parsley potatoes, country vegetables, apricots, dinner rolls
• Friday, Feb. 28: Tuna and noodle casserole with peas, green beans, applesauce, wheat bread
• Monday, March 2: Pizzaburger, potato wedges, pea salad, mandarin oranges
• Wednesday, March 4: Ham, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, pineapple, cornbread
• Friday, March 6: Creamed chicken over brown rice, broccoli, pears, biscuits
• All meals served with coffee, milk and water
McCool Junction Senior Meals
• Wednesday, Feb. 26: Lemon pepper chicken breast, parsley potatoes, country vegetables, apricots, dinner rolls
• Friday, Feb. 28: Tuna and noodle casserole with peas, green beans, applesauce, wheat bread
• Monday, March 2: Pizzaburger, potato wedges, pea salad, mandarin oranges
• Wednesday, March 4: Ham, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, pineapple, cornbread
• Friday, March 6: Creamed chicken over brown rice, broccoli, pears, biscuits
• All meals served with coffee, milk and water
Fairmont Senior Center
• Wednesday, Feb. 26: Salmon patty
• Thursday, Feb. 27: Meatloaf
• Friday, Feb. 28: Turkey franks and macaroni and cheese
Utica Senior Center
• Wednesday, Feb. 26: Pork roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, whole wheat roll, oranges, delightful chocolate cake, ice cream
• Friday, Feb. 28: Turkey supreme, whole wheat rolls, California blend vegetables, apples, bars
