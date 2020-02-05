STROMSBURG – A number of events are planned for February at the Stromsburg Senior Center.
A nutritional program will be presented at 10:30 a.m., on Feb. 6; a business meeting will be held at 10 a.m., on Feb. 11; community pitch will be played at 1 p.m., on Feb. 17; blood pressure screenings will be available between 9 and 11 a.m., on Feb. 18; bingo will be played at 2 p.m., on Feb. 21; a volunteer meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Feb. 25; a birthday party is scheduled for 2:30 p.m., on Feb. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.