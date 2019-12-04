STROMSBURG – A number of events have been planned for the Stromsburg Senior Center in December.
They include:
• A business meeting will be at 10 a.m., on Dec. 10.
• “Food for Thought,” will be the program at 10:45 a.m., on Dec. 12.
• Community pitch will be at 1 p.m., on Dec. 16.
• Blood pressure screenings will be from 9-11 a.m., on Dec. 17.
• Bingo will be played at 2 p.m., on Dec. 20.
• The center will be closed Dec. 25.
• A birthday party will be at 2:30 p.m., on Dec. 27.
• A volunteer meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Dec. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.