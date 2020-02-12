YORK – Medicare can be confusing. Enrollment mistakes can result in lifetime penalties and delayed benefits. These can be avoided by enrolling into Medicare at the right time.
Depending on individual situations, individuals may want to enroll into Medicare when they are first eligible at age 65, or younger if they are eligible due to disability. They may be able to enroll after 65, if they meet certain conditions allow signing up later, according to the state department of insurance and York County aging services officials.
The Medicare Part B premium is $144.60 per month, in 2020. This premium goes up by 10 percent for each 12-month period that you could have had Medicare Part B but did not take it. Medicare prescription coverage can also have a penalty but is applied differently at 1 percent of the national base premium, for each month without coverage. This year’s national base premium is $32.74.
“In order to avoid a Part B late enrollment penalty, you must have insurance provided by active employment, either from your own or your spouse’s. You can ask your employer if it is necessary to enroll in Medicare Part B, since some small employers may require it. Even if you have coverage from your employer, you should compare it to Medicare to determine which option will offer the best coverage at the lowest cost. Insurance not related to active employment will not prevent a Part B late enrollment penalty.
“Medicare drug coverage is different. Creditable coverage for drug insurance can come from multiple sources, such as your employer insurance, COBRA, VA, TRICARE, or a retiree health benefit. You should keep any letters you receive informing you that your insurance is creditable for Medicare drug coverage and provide copies to your plan if they request it.
“If you have limited income and resource, you could qualify for a Medicare Savings Program, which will help you pay for Part B premiums, or for extra help, a program that helps with drug costs. If you have a late enrollment penalty, qualifying for these programs will erase your penalty.”
SHIIP volunteers in York County may be reached at 402-362-7626, for more information.
