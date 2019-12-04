YORK – A number of events are being planned at the York Area Senior Center in December. They include:
• A senior center members’ holiday dinner will be held at noon on Dec. 17.
• Potluck dinners will be held Dec. 19 and 24.
• Coffee will be served all day, Monday through Friday.
• The pool room will be open all day, Monday through Friday.
• The computer lab will be open all day, Monday through Friday.
• There will be exercise classes on Mondays and Wednesdays, at 10:30 a.m.
• Bridge and dominoes will be each Monday at 1 p.m.
• Pitch will be played Tuesdays and Fridays at 1 p.m.
• Pinochle will be played Wednesdays and Thursdays at 1 p.m.
• “Works in Progress” will be on Tuesdays, at 9:30 a.m.
• The center’s hours will be 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The center will close at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 31.
