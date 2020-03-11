• Join the guys at the York Senior Center and shoot a game or two of pool Monday through Friday mornings from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 – 3:30 p.m.
• The York Senior Center will hold exercise classes Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10:30 – 11 a.m. A Tia Chi class will also be offered on Fridays at 10:30 a.m. Classes are free for ages 55 and older. Resistance bands and light weights are used.
• Cards are played at the York Senior Center Monday through Friday at 1 p.m. Dominoes and Bridge are played on Mondays, Pitch on Tuesdays and Fridays, Pinochle on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Individuals and card groups are welcome all the time!
• York General Hospital Cardiac Rehab and Wellness staff will be on hand at the York Senior Center on Wednesday, March 11 from 11:15 a.m. until noon for free blood pressure checks.
• The York Senior Center will hold “Works In Progress” on Tuesday, March 17 from 9:30 – 11 a.m. Come work on those unfinished projects amongst new and old friends.
• The York Senior Center will host a birthday open house in honor of Bev Linder-Eide’s 80th birthday on Friday, March17 from 9:30 until 11 a.m.
• The York Senior Center’s “Wearing of the Green” fundraiser meal will be held on Thursday, March 19. A baked potato bar will be served from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Take out is available. All are welcome and free will donations are appreciated.
• The York Senior Center will hold “Works In Progress” on Tuesday, March 24 from 9:30 – 11 a.m. Come work on those unfinished projects amongst new and old friends.
• The York Senior Center will hold their Potluck Lunch at noon on Tuesday, March 24. Everyone is invited to bring a main/side dish or dessert for all to enjoy.
• The York Senior Center will hold “Works In Progress” on Tuesday, March 31 from 9:30 – 11 a.m. Come work on those unfinished projects amongst new and old friends.
