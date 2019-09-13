YORK – The descendants of Fredrick and Carolina (Zanzig) Maronde gathered at the Faith Lutheran Church on Sept. 8 for the 106th Maronde family reunion with 20 in attendance.

The families of Ernest and Matilda Maronde, Emma and William Strobel, Louis and Louise Maronde, Marthan and August Krah and Lena and Otto Junge were represented.

Maronde family members will be contacted for future gatherings.

