LINCOLN -- Laura Ann Oberg, daughter of Sherry and the late Loren Oberg, was united in marriage on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 to Mark Anthony Fiala, son of Michael and Mary Fiala at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Lincoln.
Amber Scheer (sister of the bride), was Matron of Honor. Bridesmaids were, Lisa Whitefoot, Sarah Auld (sisters of the bride), Wendy Ziemba, Erin Hurley (friends of the bride) and Nichole Kinnamon, (sister of the groom).
Mitchell Fiala (brother of the groom) was Best Man. Groomsmen were Caleb Kolb, Shawn Nagel, Jeremy Maca (friends of the groom), Cole Anderson (brother of the bride) and Keye Kinnamon, (brother-in-law of the groom).
Flower Girls were Nora Whitefood (niece of the bride) and Abigail Kinnamon (niece of the groom). Ring bearer was Bryce Kinnamon (nephew of the groom).
Honorary Flower Girls were the nieces of the couple, Henley Scheer, Rachel Auld, Hayden Scheer, Bellamy Anderson and Clare Fiala.
Ushers were Kelsey Empting, James McCann, Zane Roubal and Derek Tesinsky.
Greeters were Ethan Scheer, (nephew of the bride) and Rowyn Scheer, (niece of the bride)
Guest Book Attendants were Kelsey Lemburg and Lindsey Driggs, (friends of the bride)
Host couples were, Todd and Margie Berggren, Corwin and Nancy Hengelfelt, Todd and Jeannette Adamek and Roger and Brenda Fujan.
