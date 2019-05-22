• Join the guys at the York Senior Center and shoot a game or two of pool Monday through Friday mornings from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 – 3:30 p.m.

• The York Senior Center will hold exercise classes Monday’s and Wednesday’s from 10:30 – 11 a.m. Classes are free for ages 55 and older. Resistance bands and light weights are used.

• Cards are played at the York Senior Center Monday through Friday at 1 p.m. Dominoes and Bridge are played on Mondays, Pitch on Tuesdays and Fridays, Pinochle on Wednesdays and Thursdays and Canasta on Thursdays. Individuals and card groups are welcome all the time!

• The York Senior Center will host Christy Geiger, LNHA from Caring Friends in Home Care on Wednesday, May 22 at 11 a.m. She will be speaking on the importance of drinking water and fluids as you age.

• The York Senior Center will hold a Memorial Day BBQ on Monday, May 27 at noon. Meat, drinks and tableware will be provided. Please bring a side dish or dessert to share with others. The event will be held inside, so no worries about the weather.

• The York Senior Center will hold “Works In Progress” on Tuesday, May 28 from 9:30 – 11 a.m. Come work on those unfinished projects amongst new and old friends.

• The York Senior Center will hold their Potluck Lunch at noon on Tuesday, May 28. Everyone is invited to bring a main/side dish or dessert for all to enjoy.

• Ronda Clark, PA-C from Urgent Care of York will be speaking on health living for aging women on Wednesday, May 29 at 11 a.m. at the York Senior Center. Please plant to attend this mini learning session.