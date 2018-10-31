• The pool room at the Senior Center is open all day Monday through Friday for those who like to shoot a few games of pool. Come in and join the guys anytime.

• The York Senior Center will hold exercise classes Monday’s and Wednesday’s from 10:30 – 11 a.m. Classes are free for ages 55 and older. Resistance bands and light weights are used. There will be no class on Oct. 8.

• Cards are played Monday through Friday at 1 p.m. at the York Senior Center. Dominoes and Bridge on Mondays, Pitch on Tuesdays and Fridays, Pinochle on Wednesdays and Thursdays and Canasta on Thursdays. Individuals and card groups are welcome all the time.

• The York Senior Center will have spooky treats and fun on Wednesday, Oct. 31 at 3 p.m.

• The York Senior Center will hold a Square Dance on Saturday, Nov. 3 starting at 7:30 p.m. All are welcome to come dance and/or watch.

• The York Senior Center will hold “Works In Progress” on Tuesday, Nov. 6 from 9:30 – 11 a.m. Come work on those unfinished projects amongst new and old friends.

• The York Senior Center will host a Veterans Day Lunch on Monday, Nov. 12 at noon. Homemade chicken noodle soup a roll and dessert will be served. Veterans will be our special guests. A free will offering will be taken. Please RSVP by Friday, Nov. 9 by calling 402.362.2496 or stop by the Senior Center.

• The York Senior Center will hold “Works In Progress” on Tuesday, Nov. 13 from 9:30 – 11 a.m. Come work on those unfinished projects amongst new and old friends.

• The York Senior Center will hold a craft workshop where you can make your own one-of –a-kind holiday wreath on Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. The workshop costs $10 a person to cover the cost of supplies and instructor Sue Ann Rohmohr. Reserve your spot by calling 402.363.2496 or stopping by the Senior Center. Limited registrations, open to adults of any age.

• York General Hospital Cardiac Rehab and Wellness staff will be on hand at the York Senior Center on Wednesday, Nov. 14 from 11:15 a.m. until noon for free blood pressure checks.

• The York Senior Center will hold a chili fundraiser supper on Thursday, Nov. 15 staring at 5 p.m. Enjoy a hot bowl of chili and a cinnamon roll the evening of the Downtown Holiday Extravaganza in York. A hot dog meal will be available for kids.

• The York Senior Center will hold “Works In Progress” on Tuesday, Nov. 20 from 9:30 – 11 a.m. Come work on those unfinished projects amongst new and old friends.

• The York Senior Center will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 22 for Thanksgiving Day.

• No lunch will be served at the York Senior Center on Friday, Nov. 23.

• The York Senior Center will hold “Works In Progress” on Tuesday, Nov. 27 from 9:30 – 11 a.m. Come work on those unfinished projects amongst new and old friends.

• Deck the York Senior Center with boughs of holly on Tuesday, Nov. 27 starting at 3 p.m. Come help us decorate the facility for the Christmas holiday. Enjoy holiday music, food, friendship and fun! Have a special decoration you’d like to share? Please bring it.

• York Senior Center members can get their photo taken for their Christmas cards on Wednesday, Nov. 28. Morning and afternoon timeslots are available. Please sign up at the facility for your 10 minute session. The fee is $3 plus the cost of photos printed.