EXETER -- There was something for everyone at Exeter Fun Days Friday and Saturday, July 26 and 27.
The weekend started with a Quilt of Valor program downtown followed by a supper and an outdoor movie, “The Lion King,” sponsored by the Exeter Area Community Foundation.
Softball tournaments started on Friday, at the ball field, along with a fun run held before supper. Saturday morning was filled with a bake sale and car show downtown, as well as all kinds of games sponsored by Exeter-Milligan-Friend Girl Scout Troop 20703 at Gilbert’s Park.
The Girls Scouts had ring toss, choose a duck, face painting, toss tic-tac-toe along with a parachute and corn hole. A special game in the area used beads to teach about coding.
For lunch, the Handy Hands 4-H group held a walking taco sale in the park.
The grand parade and supper meal with a polka band were the highlights of the weekend with entries ranging from business floats to the Exeter Public Library summer reading program float.