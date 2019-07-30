EXETER -- There was something for everyone at Exeter Fun Days Friday and Saturday, July 26 and 27.

The weekend started with a Quilt of Valor program downtown followed by a supper and an outdoor movie, “The Lion King,” sponsored by the Exeter Area Community Foundation.

Softball tournaments started on Friday, at the ball field, along with a fun run held before supper. Saturday morning was filled with a bake sale and car show downtown, as well as all kinds of games sponsored by Exeter-Milligan-Friend Girl Scout Troop 20703 at Gilbert’s Park.

The Girls Scouts had ring toss, choose a duck, face painting, toss tic-tac-toe along with a parachute and corn hole. A special game in the area used beads to teach about coding.

For lunch, the Handy Hands 4-H group held a walking taco sale in the park.

The grand parade and supper meal with a polka band were the highlights of the weekend with entries ranging from business floats to the Exeter Public Library summer reading program float.

Sign up for York News Times Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.