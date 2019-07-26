YORK – The Bolton Post #19 American Legion Auxiliary met July 1 at the VFW Post at 7 p.m., with six members attending.
President Marcia Witmer presided over the meeting.
Connie Hubbard gave the opening prayer in the absence of Chaplin Joann Kuester. The group stood in silence in memory of deceased members.
Members recited the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag. One verse of the Star Spangled Banner was then sung by members. The Preamble to the Legion was recited.
Secretary Connie Hubbard read the June meeting minutes which were approved as read and placed on file. She then gave the treasurer’s report which was approved and placed on file. There were no bills to be presented.
There was no communications to be presented.
Membership dues for 2020 are now due with a goal of 121 members. If someone has not paid their 2018-19 dues, they are asked to get them to Ann Wagner as soon as possible. The dues help the Auxiliary pay for the things they do for veterans and members in the nursing homes and those who are homebound.
The Girls State Chairman announced that the girls attending this year will give their report at the August meeting.
Connie gave the Poppy Day report for Chairman Jeannie Geis.
Under new business, President Marcia stated that the budget for the coming year will be discussed at the August meeting. She shared that the Omaha VA Medical Center will celebrate the official kick-off of the construction of a Fisher House on the northwest corner of their campus with a groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for Aug. 7 at 11 a.m. The Fisher House will serve as a “home away from home” for the families and caregivers of ill and injured veterans and military service members.
Marcia announced that the American Legion Auxiliary’s 99th national convention will be held Aug. 23-29 in Indianapolis.
Fourth of July trivia was read as follows: Three United States presidents died on the Fourth of July – John Adams, Thomas Jefferson and James Monroe; most of the signers of the Declaration did not formally sign until Aug. 2, 1776; the Fourth of July was not declared a federal holiday until 1938; John Hancock was the only member of the Continental Congress to formally sign the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.
Musician Lucile Reichlinger played the hymn of the month, “Let There Be Peace on Earth.” Members then sang one verse of “America.”
Connie Hubbard gave the closing prayer.
The next meeting will be Monday, Aug. 6, at the VFW Post Home, starting at 7 p.m.
After the meeting, members painted and decorated rocks to deliver to veterans in the nursing homes and assisted living homes for the Fourth of July holiday.