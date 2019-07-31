YORK – A budget workshop will highlight this week’s regular meeting of the York City Council.
This particular workshop will be to fine-tune some final budget decisions and numbers as a public hearing on the budget (for the 2019-20 fiscal year) will be held in a few weeks.
The mayor, administration and council have been discussing the city’s financials and budget ideas for quite some time now. Mayor Barry Redfern said he wanted to get an earlier start, so everyone would have time to ask questions, clearly understand all the issues at hand, come up with solutions and make informed decisions.
“If it gets redundant, I apologize, but I want this to be so thoroughly discussed it might become redundant,” Mayor Redfern said earlier to the council.
In the most recent discussions, options have been explored in order for the city to have a true balanced budget. One theory is to raise the city’s property tax levy by .0875 (per $100 of valuation), which would take the current property tax levy from .27 to .3575. During that earlier conversation, it was noted that many municipalities in the state are already at the .45 tax levy limit and the average municipal levy in the state is .30.
During the council’s last budget meeting, Mayor Redfern said the city does have reserves “in case something would happen, so I don’t think we have to add to the levy just to add to the reserve.” The council members seemed to agree with that sentiment.
Another option that was discussed was creating a debt service levy – which would be an independent, stand-alone levy to represent the amount of taxation from which the revenue would be directed to pay off debt. Many municipalities have separate levies for debt service – and debt service levies do not count toward the .45 levy cap.
As far as expenses, the administration said all the department heads have been charged with the task of cutting spending as much as possible. But it was also recognized that there will have to be some capital improvement expenditures (particularly in the area of public works) in the next year because no such projects took place last year.
It was earlier projected that a gap of about $400,000 will probably have to be bridged in order to have a balanced budget in the next fiscal year . . . but that gap has been slowly narrowing as the discussions have continued.
Regular business will also be handled during Thursday night’s meeting, which will include:
• The council will consider adoption of a resolution providing for issuance of a Tax Increment Development Revenue Bond and approval of a development contract for Bukaske Builders’ redevelopment project.
• They will also consider the appointment of Tammy Coffey to the library board, as well as the re-appointment of Suzie Ellis to the same.
The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m., in the council chambers.