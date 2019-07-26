YORK -- The Upper Big Blue Natural Resources Board marched through the projects portion of its agenda with a businesslike plod and no fanfare.
The full-board meeting for July was last Thursday.
There was little discussion as the 16 members present approved payment of $15,583 for nine completed NRD Land Treatment Program applications as recommended by staff and reviewed by the Projects Committee.
It was similarly routine for an expenditure of $6,750 for the Candyce Widness private dam, now completed by the Nebraska Soil Conservation Service.
In other matters the board:
• Approved $17,014 to JEO Consulting Group, Inc., for services provided on the Water Quality Management Plan and Voluntary Integrated Management Plan from May 18 through June 27 of this year.
• Authorized payment to JEO of another $2,900 for work on the Seward-York-Hamilton Hazard Mitigation Plan update.
• Ordered a check in the amount of $16,853 to ISCO Industries for the rider, pipe and draw-down pipe delivered to the Johnson Creek 46 slip lining site at Willard Meyer Recreation Area near Tobias.
Complete details on these expenditures are available upon inquiry at the NRD office in north York.