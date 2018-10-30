Members attending the American Bankers Association’s annual convention in New York have elected new ABA officers and directors to serve on ABA’s board for the 2018–2019 association year.
Of those bankers, Kris Holoch, President and CEO of Cornerstone Bank in York, was elected to the ABA Board of Directors.
Holoch started with Cornerstone in 2000 and has worked in several areas of the bank, including Electronic Banking, Retail Banking and Administration. She is a member of the Executive Committee and Board of Directors. Holoch was the Chairman of the Nebraska Bankers Association from 2017-2018. Kris resides in York and has three grown children.
The American Bankers Association is the voice of the nation’s $17 trillion banking industry, which is composed of small, regional and large banks that together employ more than 2 million people, safeguard $13 trillion in deposits and extend more than $9 trillion in loans.
Cornerstone Bank is a $1.6 billion bank with 40 branches in 31 communities including: Albion, Aurora, Bartlett, Bradshaw, Central City, Clay Center, Columbus, Davenport, Edgar, Geneva, Glenvil, Grand Island, Guide Rock, Hampton, Harvard, Henderson, Hildreth, Marquette, McCool Junction, Monroe, Murray, North Loup, Polk, Rising City, Shelton, St. Edward, Stromsburg, Sutton, Waco, Wilcox and York. Cornerstone Bank is owned by First York BanCorp of York, Nebraska.
New agent joins Nebraska Home Sales
Nebraska Homes Sales located at 128 East 5th Street, Suite B in York has announced that Jordan Swan has joined the real estate office as an agent. She passed her real estate exam earlier this month and just recently joined the NHS firm.
Swan grew up just southwest of York and attended and graduated from York High School in 2012. She is the daughter of Carol Swan and the late Don Swan.
After graduating from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln with an Agricultural Business Degree, Jordan worked in multiple states including South Dakota and Oklahoma gaining valuable experience in the equine industry.
“When in college I took some ag land classes which peaked my interest in the real estate world,” said Swan. “I really want to concentrate on the ag market. This agricultural background will allow me to effectively communicate with row crop farmers, ranchers, and homeowners throughout the state. I’m really glad to be back home and looking forward to this opportunity.”
“Jordan’s commitment to detail and strong work ethic was developed while growing up on the family farm outside of York, Nebraska, as well as spending time in the Sandhills,” said Cindi Nickel of Nebraska Home Sales. “We’re glad to have her join our firm. Call Jordan anytime for your land and home needs.”
Outside of real estate Swan enjoys training horses and is a competitive barrel racer. She is an active Women’s Professional Rodeo cardholder and takes part in barrel-racing events throughout Nebraska and surrounding states.
60th Anniversary celebration
The Fillman Law Offices will celebrate its 60th anniversary in business on Thursday, November 8 with an Open House. Times for the celebration will be 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 505 Lincoln Avenue, York. Established in 1958, the law firm has been a fixture in downtown York for the past 60 years.
Gordon B. Fillman, Steven B. Fillman and Lisa M. Meyer provide legal services to clients from York and the surrounding area. Here’s a chance to help them celebrate the firm’s many years of service to the York area.
Free car washes for vets
Have you served our country in the military? The 16th Street Car Wash will again provide free car washes to veterans and current military service personnel, under the Grace For Vets Free Wash Program on Sunday, November 11 from 9:00 am-5:00 pm. Washes will be given rain or shine. The free washes are given to honor and recognize those that have and are serving in the armed forces.
16th Street Car Wash, owned by Jon and Joan Strong, is proud to have been participating in the Grace for Vets program for several years. “This day is not about the car wash operators who are providing the free washes. It’s about honoring and recognizing those that have and are serving and protecting our country,” said Jon Strong. “Our employees look forward to giving back to those that have given so much.”
16th Street Car Wash is located at the corner of 16th Street and Platte Avenue, York.
What the Heck: The leaves are especially pretty this fall and are really pretty when they are still on the trees. They don’t look near as good when they are sitting on the top of my lawn and I can’t see the grass. One of these days the wind is going to blow and they will start to pile up like snow banks on the north side of the house as well as the south side of the house.
If they get dry enough, I can put the mower on the mulching setting and after three or four trips across they will be gone. If not, it’s get out the rake and run the risk of a few blisters.
Just so you know if you live in my neighborhood, all the leaves off of my trees have my name on them so if you find a leaf that’s blank, it didn’t come from my trees.