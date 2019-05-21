They call it the “Ray Package”. That’s the new interior décor look at the McDonald’s Restaurant located at the York I-80 interchange. The restaurant was closed except for the drive-thru from April 15 through May 13 and underwent a complete remodel on the interior of the establishment.
“Everything is new from the ceiling to the new tile floor including the restrooms,” said store manager Karen Joyce. “This restaurant is one of only 12 in the United States with this new package which is one of the more upscale designs.”
Joyce has been with the York McDonald’s for 37 years and took over as manager in March 2018 when Bette Wiehn was promoted to area supervisor after the McHall Management Company purchased ten more McDonald’s restaurants in the state.
The new package also includes two double-sided kiosks where a customer can step up and order a meal. The kiosks allow one to pay with a debit or credit card along with several other electronic payment options such as Apple Pay. You can also still order at the counter if you would like.
“We want to keep up with the modern times and the way younger customers like,” said Joyce. “Some of our older clientele felt that adding the kiosks might take someone’s job away but the opposite is actually true. We’ve added a G.E.L. (Guest Experience Leader) position who greets customers and helps them with the kiosks along with a table server who delivers their meals directed by a table tent with GPS that customers get when they order at the kiosks.”
“I’ve been surprised at the age of some customers that we’ve seen use the kiosks,” said Remi Wiehn, who has been with the restaurant about the same length of time as Joyce. “It’s not just the young people that use them to order their meals.”
Wiehn also added that new digital menu boards will be arriving for the drive thru ordering stations. The boards will contain video screens which will change throughout the day depending on whether it’s breakfast, lunch or dinnertime.
McDonald’s is planning on holding a Grand Re-opening celebration to show off the new interior sometime in the near future. During the event, the restaurant will donate a percentage of kiosk sales to a local charity.
The public is invited to stop out and check out the new look.
Cornerstone announces officer appointments
The Board of Directors of Cornerstone Bank announced the appointment of the following officers of the bank at their recent meeting:
Tanner Schwanz was named Assistant Vice-President/Residential Loans for Cornerstone Bank in York. Schwanz is a graduate of the University of Nebraska at Kearney with a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance. He interned with Heritage Bank in Kearney and served as an Assistant Vice-President specializing in mortgage loans with the Hershey State Bank. He and his wife, Mandy, reside in York.
Angie Hass was named Central Loan Processing Manager for Cornerstone Bank in York. Hass started with Cornerstone Bank as a Central Loan Processor in 2012. She is a native of York and earned her Bachelors’ and Masters’ degrees from Kansas Wesleyan University. In 2015 she was named supervisor of the Central Loan Processing Division. She lives in York.
Brady Sikes was named Information Systems Architect for Cornerstone Bank. He started his employment at Cornerstone Bank in 2010 as a night computer operator. In June of 2015 he was named Technology Support Specialist and became a full-time employee. Sikes is a graduate of York High School and a graduate of York College. He and his wife, Hannah, reside in York.
Come take a look at the “New Look”
The Evangelism Committee at Emmanuel Lutheran Church located at 9th and Beaver Avenue in York is inviting the public to stop in tomorrow Wednesday, May 22 to view the newly renovated facility during a community welcome event. The church sanctuary recently underwent a complete renovation that took several months and was completed just in time for the Easter weekend. Times for the event are 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
I’ve been a member of this congregation since the late 1970’s and it’s still a little different to come into church and not see all the red. What color replaced it? Stop in tomorrow evening and find out. Bring a friend.
Horizontal Boring & Tunneling Co. wins safety award
Horizontal Boring & Tunneling Co. of Exeter recently received the National Utility Contractor Association (NUCA) prestigious William H. Feather Safety Award in Naples, Florida, for the 200,001 – 500,000 man-hour category for 2018. This NUCA award recognizes excellent safety commitments demonstrated by NUCA members.
What the Heck: Here it is the middle of May. I’ve played golf more times this spring than I’m willing to tell you but I will say that I’ve only played in shorts and short sleeves two times. What is up with that? As I type this I’m listening to the weather and mention is being made of “snow events” that will take place this week.
Thankfully not around here, but once again, someone seems to have made Mother Nature a little upset.