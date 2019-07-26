Benedict UMC to hold Community Lunch
BENEDICT -- A community lunch will be held in the village park on Monday, Aug. 12, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. This is being sponsored by the Benedict United Methodist Church. If the weather is bad, it will be held in the community center. Everyone is welcome.
St. Helena’s Bazaar and roast beef buffet
GRAFTON -- The St. Helena’s Bazaar and roast beef buffet in Grafton will be held Sunday, Aug. 25, at the community center from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Freewill donations will be accepted. There will be prizes, games and drawings as well.
‘2nd Cup Café’ in Bradshaw
BRADSHAW -- The “2nd Cup Café” community coffee is held at the Bradshaw United Methodist Church fellowship hall each Thursday morning from 8:30-10 a.m. Proceeds from the weekly coffee benefit the Green Beans Coffee Co. program “Cup of Joe For a Joe,” which provides coffee for service personnel overseas. Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy a cup of coffee and morning pastry.