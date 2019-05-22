YORK – The York County Commissioners reviewed the various current Tax Increment Financing (TIF) projects in York County when they met Tuesday as the Board of Equalization.
“I was asked to get the information about all the TIF projects in the county and each of the communities that use TIF – McCool Junction, Henderson and York – provided that information,” said York County Assessor Ann Charlton.
This reporting was pursuant to Section 18-2117.02 of the Nebraska Community Development Law.
Cities and villages are allowed to declare certain percentages of area in their jurisdictions to be blighted and substandard – which then opens those areas for use of TIF for specific projects.
The percentages are based on the town’s classifications – so in other words, their size.
Charlton explained how it works.
York is a First Class City, so by law a maximum of 35 percent of total area can be declared as blighted. Currently, 25 percent of York is declared to be blighted.
Henderson is a Second Class City, so by law a maximum of 50 percent of total area can be declared as blighted. Currently, 38 percent of Henderson is declared to be blighted.
McCool Junction is a village, so by law 100 percent of the total area can be declared as blighted. Currently, 65 percent of McCool Junction is declared to be blighted.
“So each still has room to go,” Charlton said, meaning each community could still declare more area to be blighted and substandard.
She also noted that “there is a way cities and villages can blight areas outside the city limits, which has to be done by annexing. An example would be how McCool Junction handled the TIF project for the race track when it was first built.”
The report from McCool Junction says there are five current TIF projects. They are listed as Farmers Coop; East K Sixth and Eighth; Weiss Third and Fourth Sub; Weiss Third and Fourth Sub Project 2; and Weiss Third and Fourth Sub Donrich. McCool Junction did not have any new redevelopment projects using TIF in 2018, according to the report.
The report from Henderson says there are 12 redevelopment projects using TIF in that community. One is for utility relocation and extension. One is for a community project. And the others are all associated with the Providence Subdivision (which is a housing area in Henderson). Just one project was approved for TIF in 2018.
The report from York says there are currently six redevelopment projects using TIF. They pertain to Nutrition Service Properties along the Highway 81 corridor (approved in 2018, for commercial property and warehousing along Highway 81); Levander Body Shop (approved in 2016, for 6,300 square foot repair shop in industrial park); Beaver Creek Products (approved in 2016, for expansion of business and 11,850 square foot processing facility); Scannell Properties (approved in 2013, for 250,000 square foot warehouse in the industrial park); United Farmers Cooperative (approved in 2006 for 19,000 square foot building in the industrial park); and Nolan Transportation (approved in 2005 for property and construction of building in the industrial park).
This was the first time such reports have been made to the county commissioners.
This was done for discussion purposes only and the county board members had no action to take.