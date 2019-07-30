YORK – The York County Commissioners will have a relatively light agenda when they meet in regular session Tuesday morning, July 30.
They will consider signing an agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation for inspections to determine fracture critical bridges in the county, for this year.
They will also discuss and act on signing an agreement with Contryman Associates for preparation of the 2019-2020 budget. Contryman has provided this assistance in the past as well.
They will also consider an interlocal agreement with Seward County regarding a task force and they will consider the appointment of Fran Reinert to the York County Aging Services Board and as the York County representative on the Aging Partners Area-wide Council.
As the board of equalization, they will discuss and act on two vehicle exemption applications. One was filed by the Nebraska Lutheran High School for a 2003 Buick Century and the other was filed by Henderson Heritage and Tourism for a 1929 Ford Sedan.
The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 8:30 a.m., in the basement of the courthouse.