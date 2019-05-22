Editor's Note: This is part of an ongoing series regarding a quick look at the several-hundred-page preliminary comprehensive plan update which is being reviewed by the city council. To review the entire preliminary comprehensive plan, go to planyork.com.
YORK – “York’s park and recreation system provides a valuable public service and amenity. A quality park system contributes to property values, neighborhood stability and resident pride. The system consists of individual park resources designed to serve an intended audience – a niche market, a neighborhood, the community or the region. These park resources combine to create a framework of parks and trails which stretch across the community for the greatest possible service and benefit to the residents of York.”
That is the opening statement in a chapter regarding parks, recreation and green space in the proposed update to the city’s comprehensive plan.
RDG Building and Design, the company contracted to update the comprehensive plan, noted that York’s parks “are more than an amenity but rather a central way to achieve the strategic goals of this plan. Parks and recreation areas have both economic and humanistic attributes by improving quality of life and raising property values. Studies show that a high quality and diverse recreation system ranks second only to good schools in attracting new residents to a community. For York to maximize these community benefits, the park and open system must be integrated into the city’s development pattern to provide recreational opportunities to all residents.”
City planners say York has approximately 145 acres of park in addition to approximately 32 acres of natural greenway along the Beaver Creek Trail; this equates to approximately 18 acres of park per 1,000 residents. “Although there is no magic number, many sources consider a minimum of 10 acres per 1,000 residents as a health number. The supply of park ground in York is more than adequate for its population. As it continues to grow, York should add park land to maintain its current level of service.”
They also list the number of acres in recreational land (including quasi-public areas that serve special audiences or recreational needs such as a college, golf course or privately operated complexes). They are as follows:
• East Hill Park, six acres
• Beaver Creek Park, 5.5 acres
• Harrison Park, 11 acres
• Foster Park, three acres
• Duke Park, four acres
• Levitt Stadium, five acres
• Miller Park, 10.5 acres
• York Dog Park, four acres
• Mincks Park, 35 acres
• York Ballpark Complex, 61 acres
• Golf course, 88 acres
• High school fields, 10 acres
• Cornerstone Sports Complex, 35 acres
It is noted in the comp plan, “although existing parks serve a significant portion of the community, no park resources exist in the Highway 81 corridor south of the Lincoln turn-off. While historically this area had been an exclusive commercial center, the addition of the RV Kampground introduced residents to the corridor and the development concept in this plan calls for the addition to mid-to-high density residential in this area. A park resource should be added to the corridor to promote its development as a mixed-use neighborhood and this resource should be connected to residential developments and the core of the community with a multi-use trial.”
They looked at each of the park areas, noting that East Hill Park is “in excellent condition and is well used.” The plan calls for continued investment and enhancement including landscaping, sidewalks and bike lanes.
When it comes to Beaver Creek Park, it is noted that it is an “interesting resting and starting point for the trail. At present, the greatest challenge facing Beaver Creek Park is its isolation, making it difficult to access without a vehicle. The role of this park will expand as more people can reach it using a bike, by walking or running – this evolving and expanding role is the greatest opportunity for Beaver Creek Park. The ballfield should be maintained for practice purposes or the park should be assessed for alternative uses based on community demand.”
It is noted in the preliminary comprehensive plan that Harrison Park could become a location for a splash pad in the future. And it is said that “Harrison Park is the only park resource serving the western core of the community. Enhancement of the park and extending neighborhood connections, including the Beaver Creek Trail, could aid the stabilization and revitalization of western York.”
Regarding Miller Park, it is called “a community anchor for development north of 19th Street. The neighborhood role of this park is expected to increase. The challenge and opportunity is to provide park amenities and programs to promote and serve the future residential development areas to the north and south.”
Foster Park is referred to in the comprehensive plan as an “image center and neighborhood amenity. A challenge for Foster Park is promoting use from the adjacent properties and greater access from the surrounding neighborhoods. Way-finding signage may be an opportunity to improve awareness and access.”
The York Dog Park, which is relatively new to the community, is “located immediately east of a site identified as a future park resource. The existing dog park could be an extension of this proposed park or could be incorporated into the overall park design with the current site being redeveloped.” Listed as a challenge for the dog park is that it “lacks pedestrian connections, making it difficult for a person to walk their dog to the park. The park could function as a greater amenity if residents and their dogs could walk to the park.”
Small Duke Park is “immediately south of a proposed trail corridor along the south edge of the high school. The location, near the high school and middle school, is an opportunity.”
And when it comes to Mincks Park, it is called in the comp plan, “an essential part of the northeast development concept. It is proposed that the existing roadway network and trail system integrate with the proposed neighborhood commercial plaza to create a town center for the area. The existing trail along the southern edge of the site becomes part of a trail, which could extend south to the existing Beaver Creek Trail and north. The master plan for Mincks Park articulates a vision for a vibrant community park resource. This ambitious plan contains an amphitheater, outdoor classroom, sand volleyball court, multi-purpose green spaces and a Frisbee golf course. The construction of the first phase – the aquatic center, the trail loop and the playground – remained true to the master plan laying much of the foundation for future phases. The greatest challenge will be funding and implementing the remainder of the vision.”
Of course, all future improvements would involve money, and that is recognized in the preliminary comprehensive plan.
“Funding the construction and maintenance of parks and trails is often a difficult task. York should establish a funding strategy not only for construction but also for maintenance and enhancement. The funding sources can differ and the city should pursue all options.” City planners suggest establishing an ongoing budget item for this purpose and actively going after a variety of grants.