DAVENPORT, IA -- Connor Peterson of Benedict, NE., has been named to the spring 2019 Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s main campus in Davenport, Iowa.
Palmer College of Chiropractic is the first and largest college within the chiropractic profession. It has campuses in Davenport, Iowa, San Jose, Calif., and Port Orange, Fla.
D.D. Palmer, known as the Discoverer of Chiropractic, founded Palmer College in 1897. It has since become recognized as The Trusted Leader in Chiropractic Education. Palmer’s nearly 30,000 practicing alumni comprise more than one-third of the doctors of chiropractic in the United States.