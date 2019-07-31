YORK – The addition to the York County Courthouse is nearing completion and the move-in day for the communications center is just around the corner.
Commissioner Bill Bamesberger provided an update on the project’s progress during the Tuesday morning meeting of the county board.
He said he attended a construction meeting the day before, during which the timeline was discussed.
The work that will be done in the next two weeks includes setting door frames, installation of fire alarms, drywall installation, installing ballistic windows and doors, as well as putting in the footings, steel and brick for the canopy.
“Right now, everything is right on schedule, except for some door frames,” Bamesberger said, noting the construction manager was planning to be getting those this week. “The doors will also have ballistic glass and will be installed with the ballistic windows.”
Bamesberger said the subcontractors have been moving along with their work, “and the drywalling work should be moving along in the next few weeks.”
“So according to their timeline, they aren’t behind?” asked Commissioner Chairman Jack Sikes.
“No, they aren’t behind,” Bamesberger said. “I think things are coming together pretty well.”
Bamesberger noted that the potential move-in date is Sept. 9. He also reminded the board that on the day this happens, Seward County will take over emergency communications for York County. Once the move-in to the communications center is completed, the new center will be up and running. Seward County will just assist on the day of the move-in, so emergency communications are never interrupted.
Commissioner Randy Obermier added that Cal Friesen, the county’s maintenance director at the courthouse, has been instrumental “in finding things that are over-kill, things we don’t need. That’s been really, really helpful to have his input in all this.
“The project is coming along,” Obermier said. “There is probably an argument to be made that if we had waited until the spring to get started, we would probably be in the same position we are now because we didn’t get a lot done (during the winter).”
The weather played a major role in the progress of the construction during the winter.
Once the addition is completed, the scheduled renovation work will begin in the actual courthouse.
This work will include the creation of a new commissioner meeting room on the main floor and alterations to space being used by the sheriff’s department.
The renovation work is expected to be completed by Nov. 29.