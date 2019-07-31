STROMSBURG — Cross County Community Schools will have their Back to School Open House Tuesday, August 13.
There will be plenty of things to talk about – not just where students’ classrooms are.
The Cross County Robotics Team had a successful showing in the “China Cup” competition, winning the championship prize. This trip doubled as a competition and cultural exchange. (Watch for coverage in future York News Times.)
The Cross County Beef Boosters helps the school, offering fresh local beef for the Cross County lunch program. Local beef Government-provided beef is substituted with locally-raised beef, which is obtained via approved animal donations or monetary donations. Future agriculture students can also get involved by helping raise animals used for the program.
Cross County also hosts a before and after school daycare program. Twenty students are admitted to the program, which includes crafts, homework time and recreation.
In the 2002 – 2003 school year, the Stromsburg Vikings and Benedict Eagles merged to create Cross County Community School’s first year. It is located about three miles south of Stromsburg (about five miles north of Benedict). Students at Cross County range from preschool to seniors in high school. The student body numbers 377 students (elementary, 168; middle school, 96; high school, 113). New faces to Cross County Community School’s faculty and staff are: Justin DeWitt, Middle School and High School Principal; and new kindergarten teacher Brittney Pflueger.
Cross County Community School Hours
Elementary: 8:20 a.m. - 3:20 p.m.
Middle School and High School: 8:15 a.m. - 3:26 p.m.