YORK – A 28-year-old man from Marshalltown, Iowa, has been formally accused of three felonies and the drug-related case has been bound over to District Court.
Wayne M. Mohon is accused of the following: possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a Class 2A felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison upon conviction; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison upon conviction; and no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison upon conviction.
According to court documents, a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol made contact with Mohon at a business located at the York interchange, upon seeing indicators of suspicious behavior. The in the affidavit, it says the trooper was then provided information that Mohon has a criminal history.
A canine unit alerted to the presence of controlled substances and a search of the vehicle was conducted.
Troopers allege they found 32 THS vape cartridges, three containers of THC concentrate and seven syringes with THC concentrate.
Arraignment proceedings are pending in York County District Court.