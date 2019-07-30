Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran School is gearing up for the 2019-2020 school year, keeping Proverbs 22:6 in mind: “Train a child in the way they should go, and when they are old they will not turn from it.”
The school principal is Mr. Brad Wellmann. The new school year begins August 15, and the last day for students is slated for May 14, 2020. That evening the school will celebrate the completed school year with a special service.
There is also a regular, weekly school chapel service, featuring hymns and a brief message (sermonette) for the children. Students often get to lead the chapel service. Parents and other guests are welcome to attend as well.
“The Bible is used not only for instructions in the Christian religion but also the basis for motivation and discipline,” the school stated. “God's Word influences everything the children learn, and it is the unifying force in the school.”
Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran School is managed by the Emmanuel and Faith Lutheran Churches. Both churches are members of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod (LCMS). The school was established in 1957, and teaches kindergarten – eighth grades. The school also has a preschool: “Little Blessings.”
*****
Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran School Hours
7:35 a.m. Doors Open
7:50 a.m. Classrooms Open
8:00 a.m. Class Begins
3:00 p.m. School Dismisses
3:15 p.m. Doors Close