YORK - Food, music, kids, critters and most of all fun for everyone is assured for those who attend the 2019 York County Fair.
Dates are Thursday, Aug. 1 through Sunday, Aug. 4 at the fairgrounds in north York.
Exhibit buildings will be open from noon to 10 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The always-popular D.C. Lynch Midway can be counted upon to light up the night sky the first three evenings and again Sunday afternoon beginning at noon.
Another week-long attraction is the petting zoo sponsored by York County FFA students.
Thursday’s slate of activities includes the weekly Farmers Market from 5-7 p.m. and the annual pork barbecue from 5:30-7:30.
There is a free watermelon feed at 6:30 p.m. Thursday followed by the antique tractor parade through the grounds to the arena for local antique equipment enthusiasts’ Tractor Olympics.
Wine, beer and cheese tasting from 8-10 p.m. costs $5 and includes a take-home glass as well as the music of Paul Siebert the Furnace Man.
Bingo is from 8:30-11 p.m. Thursday.
Friday picks up pace with Brad Ramp The Piano Man beginning at 5:30. York Dance Center performs at 6:15 p.m. with presentation of Pioneer Farm Family Awards by fair board member Rich Hankel under the big tent at 7 p.m.
Fairgoers will be lined up deep as always for the Cattlemen Steak Fry on Friday, also beginning at 5:30.
Under the lights at 8:30 the group Sock Party will perform live rock and jazz music Friday under the tent.
Grandstand gates and the beer garden open nearby at 7. Forgotten Highway will open for this year’s feature group the Read Southall Band at 7:30.
Saturday is a big one at the fair with features like the kids fun day Mighty Magic Pants from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the kids pedal tractor pull with state qualifying berths on the line at 1:30 and the car show and shine from 4-7.
Brownies for Bergen has been added to this year’s fair in memory of Gene Bergen who passed away this year. Bergen spent decades of his life promoting agriculture in general and specifically 4-H youth and the fair. For the first time in memory the York County Fair will not have Mr. Bergen leaning on the gates in the Cornerstone Ag Event Center or holding court in the 4-H Cafe. The Brownies for Bergen event will be held under the Big Tent on Saturday, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Figure 8 race cars will roar into the night sky Saturday at 6:30 pm followed by the Beaver Creek Band and beer under the big top from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
The pace begins to wind down Sunday beginning with inspirational services under the tent at 9:30 a.m., the 11 a.m. antique tractor pull and the always entertaining Pee Wee Pet Show at 1:30.
Giddy Up Ponies, an event designed with 4-8 year old youngsters in mind, begins at 2:30 Sunday.
All exhibits will be released Sunday at 4.