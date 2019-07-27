YORK – Aaron Ogren, 30, of Exeter, who is charged with 30 counts of cruelty to animals, theft by unlawful taking and numerous counts of prohibited sale of livestock in Fillmore County is now also charged with theft by deception with a value of more than $5,000 in York County.
Ogren was taken into custody in early April after more than 200 dead cattle were found at a Fillmore County feedlot. And later, more than 200 other cattle, still alive, were found to be in poor condition on the property and they were removed in order for them to be cared for.
It is also alleged in the Fillmore County cases that he sold livestock he didn’t own.
Now, this new 2A felony has been charged against Ogren, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, if he is convicted. There is little information being provided about the York County case, except that the offense date was Feb. 10, 2019, and the victim has the address of Collbran, Colo.
Ogren waived his preliminary hearing in York County Court.
Ogren’s York County case has been bound over to District Court and arraignment proceedings are pending.