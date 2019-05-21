York County Dispatch
• Saturday at 12:27 a.m., report of an issue at a railroad crossing in the Bradshaw area.
• Saturday at 12:35 a.m., report of a medical emergency in the McCool area.
• Saturday at 7:52 a.m., 10:21 a.m., 12:08 p.m., 5:25 p.m., 8:05 p.m., 9:25 p.m., 9:44 p.m., 9:52 p.m., reports of traffic offenses and stops.
• Saturday at 9:43 a.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
• Saturday at 4:36 p.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
• Saturday at 6:30 p.m., report of suspicious activity in the York area.
• Saturday at 6:57 p.m., report of a traffic hazard.
• Saturday at 8:42 p.m., report of a fire in the York area.
• Saturday at 9:13 p.m., report of a fire in the Hordville area.
• Saturday at 11:04 p.m., report of an accident with injury in the York area.
• Saturday at 10:02 p.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
• Saturday at 10:05 p.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
• Saturday at 11:28 p.m., report of a traffic hazard in the York area.
• Sunday at 12:31 a.m., report of traffic offenses in the Henderson area.
• Sunday at 1:11 a.m., report of a traffic stop in the Waco area.
• Sunday at 1:12 p.m., 3:54 p.m., 5:56 p.m., 6:01 p.m., and 7:26 p.m., reports of traffic offenses and stops.
• Sunday at 8:09 p.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
• Sunday at 9:05 p.m., report of a traffic hazard in the Utica area.
• Sunday at 10:01 p.m., report of a medical emergency in the York area.
• Monday at 12:20 a.m., report of a fire in the York area.
• Monday at 3:46 a.m., report of suspicious activity in the York area.