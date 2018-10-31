YORK – The 2018 General Election is now less than a week away.
The polls will close at 8 p.m., with an opening time of 8 a.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
Voters in the Stewart and Thayer precincts will cast their ballots at the Gresham Fire Hall.
Those in Morton, Arborville, Bradshaw and Lockridge precincts will vote at the 4-H Building located on the York County Fairgrounds.
The Waco Community Building will be the polling location for voters living in the New York, Waco, Beaver and West Blue precincts.
Residents in the Leroy and Baker precincts will vote in the basement of the York County Courthouse.
Voters from the Brown and Henderson precincts will cast their ballots at the Henderson City Hall.
People from the Hays and McFadden precincts will vote at the McCool Community Hall.
And all voters in the City of York will cast their ballots at the York City Auditorium. There will be specific locations, inside the auditorium, for voters from specific wards. These will be well labeled and workers will be present all day to assist voters – so first-time voters will have plenty of guidance through the process.
Early voting ballots that were mailed out or picked up must be returned to the clerk’s office by 8 p.m., on Election Day, in order to be counted.