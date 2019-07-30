YORK -- The fair runs Thursday, Aug. 1 through Sunday, Aug. 4, however four days is not enough to get in the 4-H program’s long list of educational activities featuring area youth.
Today (Tuesday, July 30) 4-H static exhibits are to be delivered between 8 and 10 a.m. Judges will give those entries their undivided attention until 2 this afternoon.
Also today are the 4-H Bicycle Rodeo (9 a.m.), Casting Contest (11 a.m.) and Dog Show (4 p.m.). Open class and FFA static exhibits may be entered from 6-8 p.m.
Wednesday of Fair Week is set aside for entering and judging both open class and 4-H exhibits that will then go on display in the buildings all week from noon to 10 p.m. except Sunday from noon to 4.
Coffee can ice cream, a longtime fair staple for wee 4-Hers, is at 1 p.m. outside that day with the Companion Animal Show at 2 in the Cornerstone Event Center.
The primary opening day of the fair Thursday will present 4-H sheep, meat goats, rabbits, poultry and dairy goats on parade.
4-H and FFA awards presentations are slated for 6:45 under the big tent immediately after which all champion photos will be taken.
Friday in the 4-H world features the Bucket Calf and Beef Show beginning at 9 a.m.
Saturday is for swine at 9 a.m. with the Small Animal Round Robin at 1:30 p.m. and competitive 4-H livestock judging at 4.
The Large Animal Round Robin is Sunday at 11 a.m. with annual Pee Wee Pet Show at 1:30.