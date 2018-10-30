Tuesday, Oct. 30
• Heritage Crossings in Geneva will hold a Halloween Open House on Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 4 – 5:30 p.m. Come in and follow the yellow brick road to the ‘Land of Oz’. Dress up for Halloween or come as you are.
Wednesday, Oct. 31
• Zion Lutheran Church in Benedict will have its Trunk or Treat event on Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m., on Sherman Street in front of the church. Kids will come in their Halloween costumes and participants will hand out candy. Participants can decorate their trunks as much as they want.
• The Geneva Chamber of Commerce will hold Scare on the Square on Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 4 – 5:30 p.m. The Chamber and the Fillmore Central FBLA will welcome all children to trick-or-treat at local Geneva businesses. All participating businesses will have a flyer in their storefront windows to invite trick-or-treaters in for goodies.
• The Gresham Community Club will host Trunk or Treat on Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6-7 p.m., at the west side of main street.
• The Henderson Rec Department, ACE Choice Gas Program and Hearltand FBLA will once again be sponsoring their annual “Halloweenie Roas” on Wednesday, Oct. 31 at the Henderson Police Station at 957 N. Main St. Parents and trick-or-treaters can enjoy a free hot dog, chips and a drink from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.
• The Henderson Ministerial Association will once again be hosting Garage Parties throughout Henderson on Wednesday, Oct. 31. The Mennonite Brethren Church will hold a Garage Party at Chuck & Karla Block’s house on Parkview Drive. Bethesda Mennonite Church will hold a ‘Glow On’ Garage Party at Mike and Andrea Wall’s house on 17th Street. They will have glow in the dark bowling, glow in the dark prizes, a caramel apple bar and much more.
• Stromsburg will host Downtown Boo! On Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 4 – 6 p.m. in downtown Stromsburg. Food, candy, games and fun will be had by all.
• Join Kilgore Memorial Library Staff for our annual Not So Scary, Very Fun Halloween Party which will feature a special Halloween Story Time for toddlers. Just like the name suggests the library will have plenty of Halloween fun, without the scary parts. Including Trick or Treat around the Library! All the fun will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 10 – 11 a.m. at the library.
• The Mahoney House will host an evening of Trick-Or-Treating on Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Come trick-or-treat with the residents and staff while keeping he kids out of the cold.
• Emmanuel Lutheran Church will hold a Trunk or Treat on Wednesday, Oct. 31 in their northeast parking lot from 6 - 8 p.m. Children are invited to wear their costumes for a fun, safe evening of collecting treats at the cars, enjoying games and more. All children should be accompanied by an adult. A $2 meal deal of a hot dog, chips and a beverage will be available. In the event of inclement weather we will use the Emmanuel facility.
• Bring the family to downtown York for an evening of Trick-Or-Treating on Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 3 – 5 p.m. Various downtown businesses will be handing out goodies to all of York’s little ghosts and goblins.
• The annual Trunk or Treat will be held at First Presbyterian Church in York on Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 5 – 6 p.m. There will be games, a light snack and Trunk or Treating in the parking lot. Please wear your Halloween costume and join us!