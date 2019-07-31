Preschool/Kindergarten (Mrs. Ashley Stutzman): 1 school bag (larger size works best – label with name); 1 box 8-10 washable markers (basic colors); (1) box 24 crayons; 2 boxes Kleenex; 1 pair of scissors (Fiskars – kindergarten only); 3-4 glue sticks (kindergarten only); (1) package 4 dry-erase markers (kindergarten only).

Can be donated: Packages of brightly-colored copy paper; bottles of GermX or Clorox wipes; snacks (fruit cups, fruit snacks, crackers, popcorn, etc.).

First and Second Grades (Ms. Jessi Pope): (1) 3-pack large glue sticks; 1 bottle Elmer’s liquid glue; 12-count pack of pencils; pencil bag or box; book bag (large enough for a textbook to fit in); cleaning wipes; colored pencils; 1 box crayons; 1 pair of scissors; (1) 3-inch three ring binder; 2 large pink erasers; 1 package 5-tab plastic binder dividers; reusable water bottle (for drinking throughout the day); headphones.

Can be donated: Bottles of antibacterial hand soap (no GermX, please); packs of assorted colored copy paper.

Third and Fourth Grades (Mrs. Lisa Montoya): (3) 70-count notebooks; 2 composition notebooks; 3 pocket folders; (16) #2 pencils (no mechanical pencils); 2 large pink erasers; 1 package colored pencils; 1 pack of markers; 1 pair of scissors; 1 bottle of liquid glue; 1 pack of glue sticks; 1 box Kleenex; 1 container of cleaning wipes; headphones.

Optional: Pens, crayons, highlighter, water bottle.

Can be donated: Colored copy paper, sticky notes, 3”x5” notecards, loose leaf paper.

Fifth and Sixth Grades (Mrs. Jean Carnoali): Pencil box; thick-point markers; colored pencils; set of at least 4 highlighters (buy an extra pink one); standard metric ruler; Fiskar metal-tipped scissors (big enough for fifth and sixth grade hands); large eraser; (5) 75-page notebooks; NIV or ESV Bible (memory verses that the kids are tested on are in NIV); “Luther’s Small Catechism;” basic calculator (no micro-sized); small 3”x5” file box; earbuds or headphones for iPad and Chromebook use.

Turned in for classroom use: 16 regular #2 pencils; 2 red checking pens or pencils; 6 or more glue sticks; 2 boxes Kleenex; 2 packages 3”x5” lined index cards.

Highly recommended but optional: Crayons; thin-point markers; gel pens; mechanical pencils; GermX.

Do not bring: trapper keepers (too big), extra pencil boxes, staplers, rubber bands, or novelty items such as desk calendars or pencil holders. Space is limited.

