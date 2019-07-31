HAMPTON — Joy permeates the hallways and rooms of Hampton Lutheran School, and for the 2019-2020 school year the students, faculty and staff are taking it to a new level.
Hampton Lutheran is offering its own spin on the Lutheran Church–Missouri Synod’s (LCMS) national theme for the school year, Joy:Fully Lutheran. Hampton Lutheran has called their 2019-2020 theme “Joy:Fully Following Jesus.”
“I like the duality of the theme,” said teacher and school administrator Jean Carnoali. “’Joy’ means to fully follow Jesus, but we also joyfully follow Him.”
“Jesus died for us, so we live lives of joy, praying and giving thanks to God no matter what the circumstances of our lives,” said a Hampton Lutheran School statement. Fittingly, the Bible verse for the school year is 1 Thessalonians 5:16–18 “Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”
Hampton Lutheran School is a kindergarten – sixth grade school, with about 40 children enrolled in the 2019-2020 school year. Ashley Stutzman teaches pre-kindergarten and kindergarten, Jessi Pope teaches first and second grades, Lisa Montoya teaches third and fourth grades, and Jean Carnoali teaches fifth and sixth grade. Carnoali is also the school administrator.
“Our mission is to ‘equip children both spiritually and academically promoting faith, trust, and growth in their relationship with the one true God,’” Carnoali said. “In other words, we strive to provide a top notch education for our students and also focus on our life as a Christians following Jesus.”
Hampton Lutheran School Hours
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday Friday: 8:15 a.m. - 3:35 p.m.
Wednesday: 8:15 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.