HAMPTON — Last school year, 179 students (preschool through seniors in high school) walked Hampton Public School’s relatively-new hallways.
May 2016 school district patrons approved a $7.25 million bond to update the elementary building and cafeteria, which dated from 1958. New construction included a kindergarten classroom, special education classroom, music room, bathrooms, new locker rooms and a competition gym. The building process took only a little over a year.
With a 100 percent graduation rate last school year, Hampton Public Schools operates on their motto: “Hampton Public School provides each student with opportunities for educational and personal growth.”
Half of HPS’s teachers possessed master’s degrees, and career experience was a little over 15 years.
Hampton Public School Belief Statement
• Teaching methods should match student learning styles.
• Each student has individual worth, and his/her contributions are valued.
• Education focuses on the process of learning.
• Parent and community involvement improves student success.
• Hampton Public School emphasizes human relations and sensitivity toward all.