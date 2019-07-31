Kindergarten >> 4 boxes of24 Crayola crayons; (1) 18-count Crayola twistables colored pencils; 4 small glue sticks; 3 jumbo glue sticks; plastic or metal pencil box to hold supplies (non-collapsible and non-locking); 2 skinny highlighters; 4 fine-tip black Expo dry erase markers;1 set 8 Crayola watercolor paints; headphones (no earbuds) for iPad; regular-size book bag; 4”x6” photo of student (for bulletin board); non-marking P.E. tennis shoes (kept at school for P.E.). Note: No zip or tie shoes; Velcro and tight-fitting slip on are best. Label items.
First Grade >> 2 boxes Crayola crayons; 1 box colored pencils; pencil box that latches, but doesn’t lock; 3 jumbo glue sticks; 1 bottle of glue; 8-color set watercolor paints; large eraser; set of pencil top erasers; (2) 2-pocket folders; scissors; composition notebook; 2 packages #2 yellow pencils; box of tissues; container of Clorox wipes; headphones for Chromebooks (no earbuds); book bag; P.E. shoes. Label all supplies. Teacher wish list: Expo markers; post-it notes; medium and large Ziploc bags; classroom games or puzzles.
Second Grade >> 2 boxes 24-count Crayola crayons; (1) 8-count Crayola watercolor paints; 2 boxes Crayola markers (1 thin tip, 1 thick tip); 2 boxes pencils (Ticonderoga preferred); 1 box 24 colored pencils; 1 bottle Elmer’s glue; 4 small glue sticks; large eraser; set of pencil top erasers; pencil box; Fiskars sharp-tip scissors; spiral notebook; 1 container (75-count) Clorox wipes; 2 boxes tissues; book bag; P.E. shoes (to be left at school).
Third Grade >> Pencils (at least 15); large eraser; colored pencils; highlighters (at least 4 colors); scissors; 4 Elmer’s glue sticks; 1 pack wide ruled loose leaf notebook paper; composition notebook; 3 pocket folders; pencil box or bag; 3 large boxes Kleenexes; 1 container (75-count) Clorox wipes; headphones or earbuds (label); book bag; P.E. shoes to be left at school. Optional: Expo markers; Ziploc baggies; post-it notes; Crayola markers.
Fourth Grade >> Book bag; #2 pencils; erasers – pencil top and pink pearl style; 2 red ink pens; colored pencils; highlighters; 3 large boxes Kleenex; 2 glue sticks; pocket folder; Trapper Keeper; tennis shoes with clean soles (preferably white) for gym use; holed pouch for pencils, headphones, etc. in Trapper Keeper; 7 XL book covers for all textbooks; headphones or earbuds, labeled (will be used every day).
Fifth Grade >> Book bag; (10) #2 pencils; pencil top erasers; colored pencils; 2 highlighters (any color); 3 glue sticks; holed pouch for pencils, headphones, etc. in Trapper Keeper; 8”x6”x2” plastic pencil box; Trapper Keeper; 1 box Kleenex; tennis shoes with clean soles (preferably white) for gym use; 1 container Clorox wipes; 2 XL book covers for textbooks; headphones or earbuds; 2 black thin-tip Expo dry erase markers. Please label everything.
Sixth Grade >> Book bag (labeled); (10) #2 pencils (Ticonderoga recommended – labeled); 1” 3-ring binder (labeled); pocket folder with holes for 3-ring binder (labeled); holed pouch for pencils, headphones, etc. in binder (labeled); colored pencils (labeled); headphones or earbuds (in labeled container); 3 XL textbook covers (labeled); tennis shoes with clean soles (preferably white) for gym use (labeled). Shared with class: 1 box #2 pencils (Ticonderoga recommended); 2 pink pearl-style erasers; pencil top erasers; 1 package wide ruled loose leaf notebook paper; 3 large boxes Kleenex; 2 glue sticks; 2 containers (75 count) Clorox wipes; thin black Expo dry erase markers. Donation wish list: Ziploc baggies (any size but snack size); colorful square post-it notes (for student projects); extra colored pencils and/or markers; extra headphones/earbuds; colorful Papermate Flair felt medium-tip marker pens.
Junior High, Science >> Spiral notebook; basic calculator; box of tissues; 1 tube disinfectant wipes.
Junior High, Reading >> 1 ½” 3-ring binder; 3-hole punched folder.
Junior High, Social Studies >> Loose leaf paper; dry erase markers.