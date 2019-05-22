HASTINGS – Hastings College held its 133rd Commencement on Saturday, May 20, 2019. During the ceremony, the College awarded degrees to 212 undergraduates and 13 Master of Arts in Teaching graduates. Graduates represented 17 states and three countries.
Graduation honors are awarded to those students with outstanding academic records in their undergraduate work. Degrees with distinction are awarded as follows: Summa Cum Laude, overall GPA of 3.97 or higher; Magna Cum Laude, overall GPA of 3.94 or higher; and Cum Laude, overall GPA of 3.85 or higher.
“HD” designates those students who graduated with high distinction in their major(s), while “D” indicates the students who graduate with distinction in their major(s). High distinction is awarded to graduates who have earned 3.85-4.0 grade point average, while distinction is awarded to those who have earned at least a 3.7 grade point average in their major(s).
Graduates from the York area include: Wesley Jardim dePaula, Sociology; Jordyn Brandt of Exeter, Music and Studio Art; Taylor Menke of Friend, Summa Cum Laude with HD in Business Administration/Computer Science; Taylor Renee Heinrichs of Henderson, D in Elementary Education; Danielle Allison Shenk of Polk, Magna Cum Laude with HD in Broadcasting; Dylan Herschel Shenk of Polk, Accounting and Business Administration; Melissa Anne Reichert of Sutton, Summa Cum Laude with HD in Music Education/Voice Performance; Ian Richard McDougall of York, Agri-Business.