SATURDAY 7/27
>> Alcoholics Anonymous - Fresh Start Group meets Saturday at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
MONDAY 7/29
TUESDAY 7/30
>> AL-ANON meets Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Use the East door.
>> Sexaholics Anonymous, a 12 Step recovery group for those dealing with addiction to pornography, sex, and other forms of lust, meets Tuesday nights at 5:45 p.m. For more information call our toll free number 1-877-889-8071 .or visit sanebraska.org.
>> Cancer Support Group will meet Tuesday, July 30 at 6:30 p.m. at Willow Brook Assisted Living. For more information call 402.362.4662.
WEDNESDAY 7/31
THURSDAY 8/1
>> Weight Watchers meets at the Holthus Convention Center, 5th & Grant Ave., each Thursday. Weigh in 5:15 - 5:45 p.m.; Member meeting 5:45 - 6:15 p.m.
>> AL-ANON meets Thursday at 12 noon at First Presbyterian Church located at 414 Delaware Ave. in York.
FRIDAY 8/2
SATURDAY 8/3
MONDAY 8/5
TUESDAY 8/6
WEDNESDAY 8/7
THURSDAY 8/8
FRIDAY 8/9
