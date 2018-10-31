HENDERSON – It’s been an active year in the realm of people being candidates for three seats on the Henderson City Council.
In the Primary Election in May, there were eight candidates which were then whittled down to six.
The current candidates for the Henderson City Council are Brian Hiebner, Larry Burton, Matt Friesen, David May, Jason Lewis and Stan Friesen.
Again, the General Election will determine which three will take the council seats.
The York News-Times sent the candidates questionnaires to see how they feel about different aspects of their city government and what they would like to see for the future of their hometown.
All six candidates referred to quality of life aspects of their town as being important, as well as the continued effort for economic development.
The following are their responses, which are being run exactly as they were presented to us by the candidates.
The candidates’ responses are in no particular order.