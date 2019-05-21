The York County Human Trafficking Task Force was formed last year with the goal of providing education and awareness about human trafficking to the people of York County. Part of educating the public includes providing training to the local hotels and motels; where approximately 80% of trafficking takes place.
All of the York County hotels and motels agreed to provide training for their staff. The Hotel/Motel Training and materials are provided by The Coalition on Human Trafficking, Inc. of Omaha and Rotary District 5650.
Members of the Task Force and local Rotary Club are providing the training. The training program, “Realize, Recognize and Respond”, teaches how to recognize situations of trafficking and how to respond if a trafficking case is suspected.
In addition to providing training for hotels and motels, the Task Force also provides human trafficking information for schools, churches and the medical community.
Members of the Task Force are available to make presentations about human trafficking to the public. To contact a Task Force member, call Four Corners Health Department at 402-362-2621.