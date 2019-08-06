Upcoming Events
• Aug. 7: Youth Agronomy Field Day, Curtis
• Aug. 8: Cash-Rent Workshop, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., ENREC (former ARDC) near Mead, RSVP: 402-624-8030
• Aug. 8-11: Seward County Fair, Seward
• Aug. 12-14: Nebraska Grazing Conference, Kearney
• Aug. 13: Soybean Management Field Days, near Sargent
• Aug. 14: Soybean Management Field Days, near Pilger
• Aug. 15: Soybean Management Field Days, near Plymouth
• Aug. 16: Soybean Management Field Days, near Waverly
• Aug. 19: Cash-Rent Workshop, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Library, St. Paul, RSVP: 308-754-5422
• Aug. 19: Flame Weeding Workshop, ENREC (former ARDC) near Mead
• Aug. 19: CSI for Youth: Estimating Corn Yields, 5 p.m., jrees2@unl.edu
• Aug. 19: Ag Land Management Webinar, 6 p.m., Register: https://agecon.unl.edu/landmanagement
• Aug. 20: Summer Crop Field Day, Stumpf Farm near Grant
• Aug. 20: Cash-Rent Workshop, 9 a.m. - Noon, Extension Office, Wilber, 402-821-2101
• Aug. 20: York County Corn Grower Plot Tour, 5-7 p.m.
• Aug. 21: Cash-Rent Workshop, 1-4 p.m., Extension Office, Lincoln, RSVP: 402-441-7180
• Aug. 22: Soil Health Training, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., ENREC near Mead
• Aug. 22: West Central Crops & Water Field Day, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., RSVP: 308-696-6700
• Aug. 23 - Sept. 1: Nebraska State Fair
• Aug. 27: Soybean In-Field Production Training, 8 a.m. -5 p.m., ENREC near Mead
• Aug. 28: Corn In-Field Production Training, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., ENREC near Mead
• Sept. 10-12: Husker Harvest Days
• Sept. 16: CSI for Youth, jrees2@unl.edu
York County Fair a success
Thank you to everyone who “pulled together” to make the 2019 York County Fair a success! Reminder of the Seward County Fair in Seward Aug. 8-11 and you can find details at: http://sewardcountyfair.com/.
Cash-Rent Workshops
Nebraska Extension land specialists will address common agricultural landlord and tenant questions such as: What does an equitable rental rate look like for my land? How do I manage a farmland lease? How could the lease be adjusted for recent flood damage? What should I expect for communications between the landlord and tenant? What are key pasture leasing considerations including stocking rates? Who is responsible for cedar tree removal from grazing land? What does it cost to raise crops on my ground? The closest locations to our area are listed below. Registration is 15 minutes prior to start time. The cost is $15 per person or $25 per couple. Registration will include refreshments and handouts.
• Aug. 8, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center near Mead (includes lunch). RSVP: 402-624-8030 or kglewen1@unl.edu
• Aug. 19, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.: St. Paul Community Library, 1301 Howard Ave., St. Paul (includes lunch). RSVP: 308-754-5422 or troy.ingram@unl.edu
• Aug. 20, 9 a.m. to noon: Saline County Extension Office, 306 W 3rdSt. Wilber. RSVP: 402-821-2101 or randy.pryor@unl.edu
• Aug. 21, 1 – 4 p.m.: Lancaster County Extension Office, 444 Cherrycreek Rd., Lincoln. RSVP: 402-441-7180 or tyler.williams@unl.edu
Soybean Management Field Days
Nebraska Soybean Management Field Days will be held Aug. 13-16 and will offer farmers research-based information to improve their soybean profitability. Locations are Sargent on Aug. 13; Pilger on Aug. 14; Plymouth on Aug. 15 or Waverly on Aug. 16. The field days begin with registration at 9 a.m. and conclude at 2:30 p.m. More details at: https://go.unl.edu/2019smfd. Topics include: Making Sense of Production Costs and Policy Changes; Soybean Insects & Cover Crops; Hail Damage Impact on Growth & Development of Soybeans; Management of Cover Crops & Soybean Insects and Pathogens; Soybean Weed Control & Cover Crops; Cover Crop – Pros & Cons Associated with Soybean Production; Soybean Production & Agronomic Topics Associated with Cover Crops – Planting Rates, Row Spacing, Planting Dates, Maturity Groups, Irrigation Management. CEUs available for Certified Crop Advisors.
Soil HealthWorkshop
Soil Health Workshop will be held on Aug. 22 at the Eastern Nebraska Research & Extension Center near Mead. This hands-on workshop is geared for anyone interested in learning more about soil health including home and acreage owners, farm operators, and industry consultants. Topics include: management considerations to improve soil health; measuring bulk density, porosity and infiltration and the impact on soil health; physical soil properties – the foundation for soil health; cover crops for improving soil health; what is soil biology – active carbon test; soil characteristics, productivity and landscape position; and chemical soil properties. CCA credits have been applied for (6.5 Soil & Water Mgt.). Details at: https://enrec.unl.edu/2019MidwestSoilsClinic.pdf or call (800) 529-8030.
West Central Crops and Water Field Day
West Central Crops and Water Field Day will be held on Aug. 22 at the West Central Research & Extension Center in North Platte. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with program from 8:45 a.m. - 5 p.m. This Field Day offers a unique opportunity for anyone interested in water to learn and see irrigation practices and cropping systems on a farm scale that maintain or increase crop production while conserving water. Approximately 25 commercial vendors will be on hand to provide live demonstrations of how their products can help farmers manage their fields. UNL-TAPS updates and field tours will be included. Details at: https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/westcentral/water-crops-field-day/.