Upcoming Events
• Oct. 31: Nebraska Extension Weed School, 8:45 a.m. - 4 p.m., Eastern NE R&E Center near Mead (formerly ARDC), https://agronomy.unl.edu/weedschool
• Nov. 7-8: State of Beef Conference, Quality Inn, North Platte
• Nov. 12: Grazing Research & Cattle Mgmt through a Holistic Lens, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lifelong Learning Center, Norfolk, 402 254 6821
• Nov. 12: Grazing Research & Cattle Mgmt through a Holistic Lens, 5-9 p.m., Loup County Ag Society Community Center, Taylor, 308 346 4200
• Nov. 13: Farm/Ranch Transition: When you’re not in control, 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Norfolk, 402-472-1771, avyhnalek@unl.edu.
• Nov. 14: Farm/Ranch Transition: When you’re not in control, 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., York, 402-362-5508, jenny.rees@unl.edu
• Nov. 14: Grow by FarmHer Conference, The Graduate Hotel, Lincoln, http://www.growbyfarmher.com
• Nov. 14: Grazing Research & Cattle Mgmt through a Holistic Lens, 9:30-1:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Hall, Arthur 308 532 2683
• Nov. 14: Grazing Research & Cattle Mgmt through a Holistic Lens, 5-9 p.m., NCTA Curtis, 308 367 4424
• Nov. 15: Grazing Research & Cattle Mgmt through a Holistic Lens, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Senior Center, Sutton, 402 762 3644
• Nov. 15: York County Corn Grower Banquet, 6:30 p.m. Social, 7 p.m. meal, Chances R, York. Tickets from Directors or Extension Office (402) 362-5508.
• Nov. 15: Grazing Research & Cattle Mgmt through a Holistic Lens, 5-9 p.m., East Union, UNL East Campus, Lincoln, 402 472 4101
• Nov. 16: Forget TV-the real entertainment is in your garden, 7 p.m., UNL East Campus Union, plantnebraska.org
• Nov. 18-19: Iowa Organic Conference, Iowa City, Iowa
• Nov. 19: Crop Science Investigation (CSI): DNA Extraction, 5-6 p.m., RSVP jrees2@unl.edu
• Nov. 19: Landlord/Tenant Workshop, (Reg. 9:15) Program 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Northeast Community College Extended Campus, South Sioux City, 402-254-6821
• Nov. 20: Landlord/Tenant Workshop, (Reg. 9:15) Program 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Platte County Extension Office, Columbus, 402-563-4901
• Nov. 26: Landlord/Tenant Workshop, (Reg. 9:15) Program 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., 4-H Building Fairgrounds, Broken Bow, 308-872-6831
• Nov. 27: Farmers/Ranchers College: “Agricultural Update & the Road Ahead” featuring Dr. David Kohl, 1-4 p.m., Opera House, Bruning. RSVP: (402) 759-3712
Harvest blessings
Dates are something I tend to remember. This past week I was reflecting on a year ago: fire dangers with three wind events including the Thursday event that was the final straw, a beautiful Wednesday for getting plots out, and then Friday seeing the massive change in yields due to dropped ears. To me, many challenges began with last year’s harvest, and many may wish to forget last year. But reflecting also allows us to learn and count our blessings. Grateful for all the harvest that occurred the past couple of weeks with beautiful weather… especially since things looked pretty bleak with all the rain and the snow event! Grateful for good yields overall and that we’re not dealing with widespread dropped corn ears at this time!
Soybean challenges
With the challenges on the soybean side, there’s two articles in this week’s CropWatch at http://cropwatch.unl.edu that may be of interest. One is about feeding soybeans to cattle. With reports of elevators rejecting soybean loads to the east of our area, we received questions if they could be fed. The Cercospora fungus causing purple seed stain and the Phomopsis fungus causing seed decay do not produce mycotoxins. We’re not aware of any soybean mycotoxins. We also don’t know how these fungi affect soybean seed quality regarding the feed value. So, we recommend testing for that if you’re interested in doing this.
Another article is by Cory Walters, UNL Ag Economist talking about crop insurance help with various dockage that one may have received. This fall’s weather could trigger indemnity payments due to low quality. This is just a short excerpt of his article. He writes, “The following discussion describes how crop insurance adjusts soybean yield due to quality for a particular county. While I have not found any differences in discount factors among counties, it is possible. The final outcome depends upon what the county actuarial documents stipulate. Discount rules contain quite a few if/then statements, so final outcomes will depend upon the particular production characteristics… Final yield is determined by multiplying the harvest yield by one minus the sum of all discount factors. Factors for each discount type are summarized as follows:
• A sample grade outcome results in a 3% discount factor so no discount factors for any other grade.
• For test weight, discount factors start at 48 to 48.99 lb with a discount factor of 0.7% that increases to a 1.5% discount factor with a 44 to 44.99 test weight. Test weights lower than 44 are settled through the other category.
• Damage discounts start at 8.01% with a 4.4% discount factor that increase to a 25.2% discount factor with a 34.01% to 35% damage. Just like with test weight, damage over 35% are settled through the other category. Damage includes everything except heat.
• Odor sample grade discounts are 2% for musty odor, 2% for sour odor, and 4% for commercially objectionable foreign odor (COFO).
For example, suppose your harvest soybean sample comes back as grade 4 with a 48.5 lb test weight and 9.4% damage. The field yielded 50 bu/ac. Yield would be reduced by 5.9% from the summation of 0.7% (test weight discount) + 5.2% (damage discount). Final yield would equal 47.05 bu/ac (50 x (1-.007-.052)). An indemnity will be paid if harvest revenue is less than guaranteed, which will vary among producers with different insurance products, coverage levels, and APHs.
Producers with multiple insurable units, likely coming from optional or basic units, should contact their insurance agent to determine the process for keeping samples of each unit. This is very important when soybeans are going to the bin. Quality discounts found here will likely not cover the entire price deduction found at the elevator. While this is unfortunate, some coverage is better than none. It is possible to get discount factors updated and/or modified for upcoming insurance contracts.” For questions and comments please contact Cory Walters at cwalters7@unl.edu and view the entire article in this week’s CropWatch.
Fall Burndown Apps is something we recommend, particularly if you have a problem with marestail or winter annuals like henbit in your fields. Nebraska data has shown over 60% of marestail germinates in the fall. Amit Jhala, Extension Weed Scientist shared an article in this week’s CropWatch. The following is a small excerpt, “Preliminary data for eastern Nebraska suggests that a fall burndown applied with a residual herbicide may eliminate the need for an early spring burndown for marestail control; however, this would not replace an at-planting residual application for management of additional troublesome weed species such as waterhemp and Palmer amaranth. For successful marestail management in the fall, apply herbicides following harvest while weather conditions remain favorable (air temperature above 50°F).
• Glyphosate-resistant marestail is widespread across eastern Nebraska, thus 1 lb a.e. 2,4-D per acre is recommended as the base treatment for marestail burndown.
• Glyphosate or other products such as Sharpen® or Gramoxone® may be tank-mixed with 2,4-D to provide broader spectrum control of winter annuals and certain perennial weeds.
• We generally do not recommend including residual herbicides in fall applications since they provide little benefit in managing weeds that emerge the following spring; however, if infestation of marestail is high in the field and the field has a history of marestail seedbank, it would be advantageous to add a residual herbicide such as Authority® or Valor® or Autumn™ Super, or other metribuzin products.
• Refer to the most recent Guide for Weed, Disease, and Insect Management in Nebraska for more herbicide options.
Fall herbicide application is unlikely to eliminate the need for burndown application at planting. Weeds adapted to cool temperatures, such as marestail, are likely to emerge prior to planting, making it necessary to control them.” He also shows photos in this Week’s CropWatch article of fall tillage or use of rye cover crop as additional options for reducing/suppressing marestail and other winter annual weeds.