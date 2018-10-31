KEARNEY -- Centennial Superintendent of Schools Tim DeWaard was presented the 2018 University of Nebraska at Kearney Leaders in Education and Service (UNKLES) Award. Membership in UNKLES is an honor bestowed on administrators who have distinguished themselves with leadership and service as documented by their peers, according to organizers.
DeWaard has served as principal and/or superintendent for schools, statewide — Eustis-Farnam, Valentine, Tri-County, and since 2007 at Centennial. He has been very active at the state level through his involvement with NRCSA and NCSA. He is respected locally and statewide for leadership in education and service in his community, say those who presented him with the recognition.
“The selection for this award was in recognition of Tim’s diligence and observed success as an administrator. With his membership in this honorary administrative group, he joins an elite corps of educators.”