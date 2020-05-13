OMAHA -- The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) awarded degrees and honored its newest alumni through virtual commencement ceremonies online Friday, May 8.
Moving commencement to a virtual format for May 2020, which honored both May and August graduates, enables UNO to follow through on its commitment to celebrating the accomplishments of its students while remaining mindful of the health and safety of the campus and Omaha communities as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Graduates from the York area included: Sharisa Tyma of Aurora, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Nicholas Weber of Aurora, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Sidney Due of Friend, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Aviation; Gregory Baltzer of Geneva, Master of Science; McKenna Friesen of Henderson, Bachelor of Science in Education, Summa Cum Laude; Makayla Bishop of Seward, Bachelor of Science in Social Work, Cum Laude; Kaylee O’Dell of Seward, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude; Jarod Nekl of Shelby, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering; Nicole Keenan of Sutton, Bachelor of Science in Education, Cum Laude; Veronica Botts of York, Master of Science; Brennan Portz of York, Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity.
