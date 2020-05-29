JoAnn Kuester and Jean Lamp presented Justin Stengel from Shickley High School the 2020 Nebraska Czechs of York scholarship.
His plans are to attend Northwest Missouri State University majoring in agri-business. His parents are Corey and Brenda Stengel.
