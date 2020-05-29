Photo provided by Nebraska Czechs
Photo provided by Nebraska Czechs

JoAnn Kuester and Jean Lamp presented Justin Stengel from Shickley High School the 2020 Nebraska Czechs of York scholarship.

His plans are to attend Northwest Missouri State University majoring in agri-business. His parents are Corey and Brenda Stengel.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.