2020 YHS graduation is in the books

Riley Allison (left) and Zoe Collingham (right) are two members of the newly-graduated York High School Class of 2020. A modified graduation ceremony was held for the class in consideration of COVID-19 concerns.

 By Jessica Votipka, Features Editor

At 2 p.m. Saturday, what seemed like the impossible dream became reality: the York High School Class of 2020 graduation.

Participating in commencement were 103 YHS seniors, seated in the Levitt Stadium bleachers, observing social distancing.

While some YHS graduation traditions weren’t conducted because of COVID-19, it was still a day of celebration, and loved ones filled spots marked on the field to maintain social distancing. Each senior’s group remained on the field in a designated, mapped-out area. Eight family members per graduate could attend. Family-spectators brought chairs and other comforts, and many sported sunglasses for the outdoor ceremony.

Four gates on the perimeter of the stadium were open for guests, and assigned alphabetically by last name. York Public Schools faculty and staff, sporting masks, volunteered their afternoon to welcome and guide guests, and conduct COVID-19 screenings.

York High School Principal Jason Heitz said the much-anticipated event went well.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.