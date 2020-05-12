YORK -- Yorkfest 2020 may be months from now, but the time to nominate deserving king and queen candidates is fast approaching – with a few changes.
“As Yorkfest heads into its 42nd year as a community celebration, the royalty will have a different look,” said Jack Vincent, 2020 Yorkfest Royalty Committee Chair. “The nomination, selection and coronation of the kings and queens will be different than they have been the past three years and will be similar to many celebrations of years past.”
Candidate selection for Yorkfest royalty will go beyond York itself, and include nominations from York County in its entirety.
Nominations will be opened May 20 until June 15. The committee will first distribute nomination forms to businesses, service organizations, schools and the public. Nomination forms will also be available to the York Chamber of Commerce office.
Following the nomination period, narrowing down candidates will begin, though slightly different. “Over the past decade, the voting population has seen a lot of different configurations and even saw a few years where community members could vote either by email or by dropping off a ballot at the Chamber,” Vincent explained. “Now, it will be back to the way it started in 1979 when Yorkfest and the selection of the royalty began.”
Nominations will be vetted through Yorkfest Royalty subcommittees, and ultimately voted on by past Yorkfest royalty and the York Chamber of Commerce’s Executive Board.
Coronation itself will have a different look, yet be a blast from Yorkfests past. In recent years, coronation has taken place outdoors. “Following Yorkfest 2019, several of the past kings and queens were reminiscing about the nomination, selection and coronation procedures from long ago,” Vincent said. “After coordination with the York Chamber of Commerce, the past royalty was allowed to form a committee to plan for the 2020 royalty activities and to determine if changes would be warranted.”
As a result, the nomination and voting processes not only changed; the coronation will have a different, more formal atmosphere. Yorkfest royalty coronation luncheon is slated for September 11 at the York Country Club. The new royalty will be announced at the luncheon by the 2019 Yorkfest King and Queen.
Vincent was quick to credit the many committee members and the Chamber board for their hard work and support in the planning process. “The Chamber Executive Board and Executive Director have been very supportive of the process we have planned,” he said.
Yorkfest 2020 is scheduled for Thursday, September 10 through Sunday, September 13. Vincent said organizers are prepared for any adjustments required, particularly considering possible COVID-19 issues. “Who knows where we will be with respect to COVID-19 come summer,” he said. “However, the planning for Yorkfest must go on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.