YORK — Every morning Heather Steinman begins her day with a pep talk and a prayer.
“Every day I feel this huge responsibility to keep all of our residents and staff safe. It has been a challenging, tiresome, heart-tugging situation.”
Steinman, York General’s the Hearthstone’s Infection Preventionist, said the actuality of a pandemic once seemed nearly impossible. “Pandemic was just a word from history class until about the beginning of March 2020,” she said.
Since March, York County has tallied 41 positive cases, according to Four Corners Health Department. York’s long-term care facilities have managed to keep the coronavirus from afflicting their residents and employees. “We continue to remain as a COVID-19 free facility and this is all thanks to our Hearthstone employees who continue to be diligent and dedicated both inside and outside of work,” Steinman said. “It definitely has been a team effort.”
Steinman’s role as an infection preventionist is essential to health care facilities. Nurses who have this designation specialize preventing patients and residents of a health care facility from infections. In normal circumstances, the job is complex and requires exceptional attention to detail. Since the coronavirus came on the scene, Steinman’s responsibilities have increased exponentially.
All employees’ days begin similarly. “Every day upon arrival to work I get screened in by having my temperature checked and answering [screening] questions,” Steinman said. Then the prayers and pep talks go into practice.
“I check my emails and shift reports to see if there are any symptomatic residents and address appropriately as needed,” Steinman said. “I spend the rest of my day ensuring isolation rooms are set up appropriately and stocked; checking the staff schedule to see who’s on for the day that may need tested out on hand washing, putting on and taking off personal protective equipment, or Isolation Precaution training; updating policies and creating new ones.”
“Normally I’m scheduled eight hour shifts during the week, but I have had to pull some longer hours and be flexible with my schedule,” she said. Steinman sometimes comes to the Hearthstone at night, to train her fellow employees on technicalities like proper hand washing techniques, putting on and taking off personal protective equipment in a safe manner, then asking staff to repeat her demonstrations. Steinman keeps up on developments as well. “New information and guidance would come in as fast as we were making necessary changes to our practice,” she said. “We have been doing a great job keeping up with the new regulations related to COVID-19.”
Lunch offers little repose. “Lunch hours now consist of grabbing a bite to eat from our kitchen and sitting in front of the computer for live Webex meetings… and collecting the latest information in regards to COVID-19 and best practices in long term care,” Steinman said.
As a skilled nursing facility the Hearthstone is required to follow both State and Federal Regulations. “A few weeks ago we learned that all skilled nursing facilities would be getting a Focused Infection Control Survey. And so we did,” Steinman said. “Our Federal Surveyor arrived unannounced last Wednesday morning reviewing all of our employee screening records, resident assessments, policies, et cetera.”
In addition to the technical aspects, Steinman said she and her fellow employees worry about their residents’ mental well-being. “I’m feeling sad for our residents and families who are currently not able to spend time with each other as they would’ve COVID-19,” she said. “There have been days when I’ve been walking up to the building and pass by a resident’s family member visiting at their loved-one’s window, and my eyes fill with tears. I’m thinking of how unfair this pandemic has been and how hard it has been on our residents, families and our staff.”
“We all truly want what is best for our residents and in the safest manner as possible,” Steinman said.
Steinman said that while she is proud of the Hearthstone’s performance and efforts to keep COVID-19 out of their facility – including a deficiency-free Federal inspection -- worry persists.
“At the end of the day I’m usually feeling completely spent. I leave work each day with a knot in my stomach for fear of COVID-19 entering our facility no matter all the efforts that have been put into place.”
