YORK – Ricky J. Ramirez, 35, of York, has been sentenced to a term of 18-36 months in prison after being caught with a large amount of methamphetamine.
He was sentenced by Judge James Stecker in York County District Court on Monday.
This case began in the early morning hours of May 19, when an officer with the York Police Department saw a van fail to stop at a stop sign in the area of West Fourth Street and Academy Avenue. A traffic stop was initiated.
According to court documents, it was discovered that the driver of the vehicle – James Woodard of York – had a suspended license. Ramirez was a passenger in the van.
They were asked to leave the vehicle as it was going to be searched before impoundment.
According to court documents, upon searching the vehicle, officers found two glass pipes containing methamphetamine, 44 grams of methamphetamine in baggies, Ziplocs containing methamphetamine, a homemade water bong containing methamphetamine residue and a digital scale.
Ramirez was initially charged with three felonies: possession of more than 28 grams but less than 140 grams of meth with the intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine and having no drug tax stamp.
As part of a plea agreement, the complaint was amended to one charge – possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, which is a Class 2 felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of 50 years in prison.
On Monday, Deputy York County Attorney Benjamin Dennis told Judge Stecker the state agreed with the recommendation from probation that a straight sentence was appropriate.
“There was a significant amount of meth in the vehicle,” Dennis said. “And we have a significant meth issue in this community.”
“He realizes the court likely won’t place on probation, he also recognizes that he has a substance abuse problem,” said Ramirez’s attorney, Kevin Schlender. “It seems apparent that he was cooperative with law enforcement and he’s accepted responsibility for his involvement. Long-term residential treatment would be beneficial to him. He is ready to put meth use behind him and he acknowledges that he needs help with that.”
“During the time I’ve been incarcerated, I’ve had time to think about the past and present. My past is not good as the past has had a lot of drug use. I know what I did was wrong. I can’t go back and change the past,” Ramirez said to Judge Stecker. “For three years, I was able to stay free of drugs and those were the best years of my life and I’d like to get those back. I’d like a chance to get into long-term treatment.”
Judge Stecker read into the record Ramirez’s criminal history which included several convictions of possession of a controlled substance with the earliest in 2005.
“This situation again involved controlled substances, you have no concrete plan for sobriety,” Judge Stecker said to Ramirez. “The court doesn’t believe you are fit for probation. And the court considers the large quantity of methamphetamine that was involved here.”
Ramirez was given credit for 205 days already served.
